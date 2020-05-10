Bridgewater College recognizes students for excellence in history, political science

Published Sunday, May. 10, 2020, 12:10 am

Bridgewater College students Erin M. Fitzpatrick, McKenzie N. Melvin, Benjamin B. McCrickard, Luke C. Morgan, Anh H. Nguyen, Jacob K. Talley, Hannah C. Weisenburger and Decklan R. Wikerson were recognized for excellence by the department of history and political science.

Morgan, Nguyen and Talley received the Daniel W. Bly–Lamar B. Neal History and Political Science awards. Named for former Bridgewater College professors Daniel W. Bly, assistant professor of history, emeritus, and Lamar B. Neal, associate professor of political science and history, emeritus, the awards recognize outstanding performance by graduating seniors.

Morgan, a political science major with a business administration minor, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Morgan of Churchville, Va. Morgan is a member of the Philomathes Society, Bridgewater’s scholastic honor society; Alpha Chi, a national scholastic honor society; and Pi Sigma Alpha, a national political science honor society. He also is a member of the college’s Flory Honors Program.

He completed a research honors project, “Trump’s Twitter Communication,” with Dr. Bobbi Gentry, assistant professor of history and political science.

Nguyen, a global studies major with a minor in economics, is from Hanoi, Vietnam. Nguyen is a member of Phi Alpha Theta, a national history honor society, and Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society.

Nguyen completed an honors research project, “Ethnic Inequality in Literature Textbooks in Vietnam,” with Dr. Kevin Pallister, assistant professor of history and political science.

Talley, a history and political science major and in the Teacher Education Program, is the son of Jerry and Sue Talley of Mineral, Va. Talley is a member of Phi Alpha Theta, a national history honor society.

Fitzpatrick, Melvin and Weisenburger each received a $700 Dr. David K. McQuilkin Endowed Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year. The award recognizes rising seniors in the department who have demonstrated a high level of intellectual, scholarly and academic proficiency in history, political science and/or global studies.

Fitzpatrick, a political science major with minors in Spanish and peace studies, is the daughter of Paul and Erica Fitzpatrick of Wyoming, Mich. Fitzpatrick is a member of Alpha Chi and Omicron Delta Kappa. She is a member of the Flory Honors Program. She served as student body vice president and was a member of the Advisory Committee for the Kline-Bowman Institute for Creative Peacebuilding.

Melvin, a global studies major with a minor in Spanish, is the daughter of Ernest and Nathalie Melvin of Dover, Del. Melvin is a member of Alpha Chi, Pi Sigma Alpha and Omicron Delta Kappa. Melvin is a member of the college’s Flory Honors Program. She served as president of the student body and as an academic tutor.

Weisenburger, a history and political science major with minors in English and American studies, is the daughter of Joe and Kim Weisenburger of Windsor, Va. Weisenburger is a member of Phi Alpha Theta. She is a student employee in the college’s Writing Center.

McCrickard received the Michael Robert “M.R.” Zigler Service Award. The award is presented for exceptional off-campus community service. It is named for an outstanding Brethren peace advocate, ecumenist and humanitarian from the BC class of 1916.

McCrickard, a global studies major with a minor in German, is the son of Glen and Nancy McCrickard of Westminster, Md. McCrickard is a member of Alpha Chi, Pi Sigma Alpha, Phi Alpha Theta and Alpha Mu Gamma, a national foreign language honor society.

He completed an honors research project, “Bound at the Feet of Men: Encounters with Foot Binding, Femininity and Progressivism in Late Imperial China,” with Dr. Yuka Kishida, assistant professor of history and political science.

Following graduation on May 2, McCrickard will pursue a master’s in national security policy studies at George Washington University.

Wilkerson received the $2,540 John W. Wayland Scholarship in Public History for the 2020-21 academic year. The award recognizes a rising senior pursing a degree in history, public history or teacher education who demonstrates high academic proficiency and the potential for a career in public-facing history.

Wilkerson, a history major with a concentration in public history, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Geoffrey Wilkerson of Swoope, Va. Wilkerson is a member of Phi Alpha Theta. He presented his research on guerrilla warfare in Vietnam at the Phi Alpha Theta national conference.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

