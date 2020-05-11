Bridgewater College presents 2020 philosophy, religion awards

Bridgewater College students Sophie S. Hargrave, Rachel E. Petterson, Noah L. Robertson and Cristian A. Sanchez were recognized by the department of philosophy and religion for academic excellence.

Hargrave and Sanchez were selected as the winners of the Religion Award for the most extensive record of excellent academic work in biblical religion and theology courses.

Hargrave, a philosophy major, is the daughter of Stephanie Hargrave of Greensboro, N.C., and Richard Hargrave of Yorkshire, England. She is a member of the Philomathes Society, Bridgewater’s scholastic honor society, and a member of the college’s Flory Honors Program.

Hargrave completed an honors research project, “The Religious Influence on the French Campaign against Korea of 1866,” with Dr. Nancy Klancher, associate professor of philosophy and religion.

Sanchez, a mathematics and philosophy and religion double major with a minor in computer science, is from Jacksonville, Fla.

He wrote a play, “Under the Sunbeams,” which was scheduled to be performed on campus before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the event. “Under the Sunbeams” is a dramatic and comedic retelling of the Garden of Eden story in the Bible. The work invites the audience to ponder philosophical and theological dilemmas, such as the fall of mankind, what is truth and what is our purpose?

Sanchez served as president of the Interfaith Club and the Interfaith Board. While a student at Bridgewater, he performed in eight main-stage theater productions. He was also a member of the Pinion Players, the student-run theater organization.

Robertson received the Philosophy Award for the most extensive record of excellent academic work in philosophy courses.

Robertson, a senior health and exercise science and philosophy and religion double major, is the son of Scott and Kellie Robertson of Chesapeake, Va.

He completed a 2019 summer research project, “Effect of Exercise on Salivary MicroRNA ,” with Dr. Kyle Kelleran, assistant professor of health and human sciences through The Research Experience @ Bridgewater (TREB).

Robertson was a member of the 2017-18 Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges Ethics Bowl team. He served as a strength and conditioning intern for Bridgewater College athletics, and he was a member of the Ultimate Frisbee Club.

Petterson was presented The Ruth and Steve Watson Philosophy Scholarship Award. The award, presented to a rising junior or senior, rewards past and future contributions to philosophical inquiry. The scholarship is for the 2020-21 academic year.

Petterson, a senior health and exercise science and Spanish double major, is the daughter of Nancy Ryan of Lovettsville, Va. Petterson is a member of the Philomathes Society, Alpha Chi, a national scholastic honor society, and Alpha Mu Gamma, a national foreign language honor society.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

