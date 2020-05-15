Bridgewater College presents 2020 Philomathes Society Awards

Three Bridgewater College students, Alissa T. Coles, Katrina L. Martin and Danielle M. Werner, received scholarships from the Philomathes Society, the college’s scholastic honor society.

The scholarships are presented to members of the Philomathes Society who are selected by the executive committee.

Coles received the Graduate Study Scholarship. The award reflects the Philomathes Society’s investment in lifelong learning by honoring seniors who plan to enter graduate school immediately following graduation.

Coles, a political science major with a minor in business administration, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Coles of Vienna, Va. Coles is a member of Pi Sigma Alpha, a national political science honor society, and Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society.

She served as vice president of the class of 2020. She was president of the campus chapter of Young Democrats and co-president of the campus chapter of Virginia21.

Following graduation on May 2, Coles will pursue a master’s in public policy and leadership with an emphasis in education policy from the University of Virginia’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy.

Martin received the Community Engagement Gift. This gift reflects the Philomathes Society’s desire to encourage intellectual curiosity, research and creativity by honoring a student who has been actively involved in a nonprofit community organization.

Martin, an environmental science major with an administration management concentration, is the daughter of Grant and Jenny Martin of Dayton, Va.

She served as co-president of the Environmental Science Club and a member of the Eco-Action Club. She was an animal caretaker in the department of biology. She completed two internships with Mountaire Farms, an international poultry corporation based in Millsboro, Del.

As a captain of the varsity softball team, Martin has facilitated a relationship between the softball team and the Gardner House at the Bridgewater Retirement Community (BRC). Each month the team plans and runs activities such as baking cookies and engaging in craft activities with the residents. The Community Engagement Gift will be given to the Gardner House at BRC on behalf of Martin.

Werner received the Love of Learning Scholarship. The award reflects the Philomathes Society’s desire to encourage intellectual curiosity, research and creativity by honoring a student who demonstrates a desire to pursue an individual intellectual project.

Werner, a health and physical education major with a minor in coaching, is the daughter of Larry and Teresa Werner of McGaheysville, Va. Werner served as president of the campus chapter of Alpha Chi and is a member of the college’s Flory Honors Program.

Werner completed an honors research project, “Exploring Current and Former HPE Students’ Self Efficacy toward Technology Integration,” with Dr. Amanda Campbell, associate professor of health and human sciences. She also completed a course research project, “Enhancing Functional Motor Skills in Individuals with Disabilities: The Effect of a Specific Physical Activity Program,” with Campbell.

She received the national Ruth Abernathy Presidential Scholarship presented by SHAPE America (Society of Health and Physical Educators). She was also named the SHAPE America Major of the Year.

Following graduation on May 2, Werner will be teaching health and physical education at East Rockingham High School.

The Philomathes Society encourages scholarly effort and honors students, faculty members and alumni who have achieved unusual distinction in the pursuit of knowledge. Students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 or higher.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

