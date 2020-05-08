Bridgewater College presents 2020 education awards

Bridgewater College’s Teacher Education Program recognizes seniors for excellence in the field of education.

The Virginia Scholars Award was presented to Jenifer E. Lantz.

The award honors an outstanding woman at each of Virginia’s four-year colleges and universities who has demonstrated a potential for distinctive service in any field of education.

Lantz, a liberal studies major with certification in PreK-6, is the daughter of John and Christina Lantz formerly of Waynesboro, Va., now living in Fairview, Pa.

Lantz is a member of the Philomathes Society, Bridgewater’s scholastic honor society, Alpha Chi, a national scholastic honor society, and Phi Alpha Theta, a national history honor society.

Five seniors were selected as a Virginia Teacher of Promise, an organization that recognizes the best prospective teachers in the United States. Recipients become part of a larger Teachers of Promise network, whose purpose is to discover, recognize and grow the next generation of great teachers.

Selected from Bridgewater College were: Christopher A. DeFreeuw, Aiden Fennelly, Ryanne N. King, Emily E. Teese and Danielle M. Werner.

DeFreeuw, a music major, is the son of Brian and Dona DeFreeuw of Suffolk, Va.

Fennelly, a physics major, is the daughter of T.J. and Kim Fennelly of Mechanicsville, Va.

King, a liberal studies major with certification in PreK-6, is the daughter of Larry and Sandy King of Frederick, Md.

Teese, a liberal studies major with certification in PreK-6, is the daughter of Matt and Liz Teese of Winchester, Va.

Werner, a health and physical education major with a minor in coaching, is the daughter of Larry and Teresa Werner of McGaheysville, Va.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

