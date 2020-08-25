Bridgewater College named to Princeton Review’s 2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region list

Bridgewater College has been named one of the best colleges in the Southeast by The Princeton Review.

The education services company included the college in its “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region” website feature. Bridgewater, one of 142 colleges from 12 states listed in the Southeast, is part of a select group, as only 23 percent of the nation’s four-year colleges made the list.

The total list includes 655 colleges across five zones—the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West and international. The schools in each region are listed in alphabetical order and are not ranked.

“We chose Bridgewater College and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief.

The company considered data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools and feedback from college counselors and advisors. The school profiles also include rating scores in six categories. Bridgewater scored highest in quality of life for students and fire safety.

“The recognition is one more indicator that BC is on the move,” said Bridgewater College Vice President of Enrollment Management Michael Post. “We are proud of the increasing recognition we are receiving in the Southeast and around the country.”

The Princeton Review also asked current students to rate their colleges on dozens of items and to share comments about their institutions.

BC students surveyed said: “You know you’re getting your money’s worth,” because of BC’s generous scholarships, small class sizes and ample one-on-one interaction with faculty. Bridgewater received high marks for its professors’ quality of instruction and accessibility to students.

“Princeton Review’s acknowledgement of BC’s excellence is noteworthy because student feedback is such an important part in the review process,” Post said. “Our faculty and staff build tremendous connections for our students to provide opportunities for them to flourish. It’s humbling to see that recognized in such a prestigious publication.”

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is the leading tutoring, test prep and college admission services company. Every year it helps millions of college- and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals.

About Bridgewater College

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate and graduate students.

