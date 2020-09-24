Bridgewater College lands on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2021 list

Bridgewater College received two distinctions from U.S. News and World Report‘s 2021 Best Colleges List: as a top National Liberal Arts College and as a Top Performer on Social Mobility for national liberal arts colleges.

“Bridgewater’s national profile continues to rise as we are continually recognized for our commitment to student excellence in terms of academics, financial affordability and graduate outcomes,” said Michael Post, vice president of enrollment management at Bridgewater College. “We are thrilled to be named a best college this year by U.S. News and World Report, because it speaks to our commitment to students and providing the best collegiate experience that we can.”

This year’s rankings are based on data from the 2019-2020 academic year, and they factored in information on graduation and retention rates, social mobility, graduation rate performance, undergraduate academics reputation, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources per student, average alumni giving rate and graduate indebtedness. Under the faculty resources category, the rankings took into account items such as class size, student-faculty ratio and percent of full-time faculty.

As a Top Performer on Social Mobility among national liberal arts colleges, Bridgewater College was recognized for its commitment to admitting and graduating a significant number of students who have been awarded Pell grants to further their educations. Thirty-seven percent of the College’s first-year students in the 2019-20 academic year were Pell-eligible. Bridgewater continues to develop strategies and implement programs to ensure positive graduation outcomes among this group, including the College’s Eagles Success student peer mentoring program.

“At Bridgewater, we make lasting connections that lead to larger lives,” Post said. “It’s truly amazing to witness the accomplishments of our students, faculty, staff and alumni.”

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college.

Today, Bridgewater College is home to 1,600 students.

