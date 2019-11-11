Bridgewater College Jazz Ensemble to give concert on Nov. 15

The Bridgewater College Jazz Ensemble will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

The concert will be directed by Dr. Christine Carrillo, associate professor of music and director of instrumental music at Bridgewater College.

The Jazz Ensemble will perform “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” by Elton John and Tim Rice, arranged by Roger Holmes; “Filthy McNasty” by Horace Silver, arranged by John LaBarbera; “Soul Vaccination” by Emilio Castillo and Stephen Kupka, arranged by Paul Lavender and “Coconut Champagne” by Dennis DeBlasio, arranged by Victor Lopez.

The concert will also include “Letter from Home” by Pat Metheny, arranged by Bob Curnow; “Virtual Insanity” by Jason Kay and Toby Smith, arranged by John Wasson; “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square” by Eric Maschwitz and Manning Sherwin, arranged by Frank Mantooth; “Spain” by Chick Corea, arranged by Paul Jennings and “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima, arranged by Gordon Goodwin.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

