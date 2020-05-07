Bridgewater College Alumni Association awards scholarships

The Bridgewater College Alumni Association recognized a number of students in the campus community with Alumni Legacy Scholarships, the Citizenship Award and the Dr. Jacob S. Huffman Outstanding Student Leadership Award.

Alumni Legacy Scholarships are presented to rising juniors or seniors whose parent(s) graduated from Bridgewater College. Receiving Alumni Legacy Scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year are:

Colin M. Bryant, a sophomore business administration major, son of Chris and Jennifer Bryant of Port Republic, Va.

Mark R. DeWitt, a sophomore business administration major, son of Brydon and Lisa DeWitt of Henrico, Va.

Jacob H. Grabeel, a junior business administration major, son of Stephen and Tricia Grabeel of Gordonsville, Va.

Kellen C. Hodge, a sophomore business administration major, son of Mr. and Mrs. Derek Hodge of Greensboro, N.C.

Davin P. Kines, a sophomore history and political science and global studies double major, son of Landon and Jerry Anne Kines of Amissville, Va.

Jenna Long, a sophomore family and consumer sciences major with a minor in social work, daughter of Travis Long of Bridgewater, Va., and Robin Long of Dayton, Va.

Charles H. Price, a junior history and political science major, son of Chad and Sandy Price of Shenandoah, Va.

Camryn P. Rosenberger, a senior biology major, daughter of Bobbi and David Rosenberger of Mount Jackson, Va.

Luke N. Stubbs, a junior computer science major, son of Drs. Paul and Julie Stubbs of Pearisburg, Va.

The Citizenship Award is presented annually to a senior who has demonstrated citizenship and made contributions within the college community.

The recipient of this year’s Citizenship Award is Anh H. Nguyen, a global studies major with a minor in economics, from Hanoi, Vietnam. Nguyen is a member of Phi Alpha Theta, a national history honor society, and Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society.

Nguyen served as the student leader for Habitat for Humanity’s Collegiate Challenge Spring Break 2020 to Mobile, Ala. She was vice president of the Asian Student Association, and coordinator of the Dialogue Club. She was a member of the Student Ambassador Association and served as an academic coach.

The Dr. Jacob S. Huffman Outstanding Student Leadership Award is presented annually to a senior to support them as they embark on a career, either in the workforce or in the pursuit of graduate studies.

Victoria L. Hudson, an environmental science major with a concentration in wildlife biology, received the Dr. Jacob S. Huffman Outstanding Student Leadership Award. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Hudson of Springfield, Va.

Hudson is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa. She served on the Eco-Action leadership committee and was project manager for the 2019 Big Turkey Project, a campus-wide food drive. She served as vice president of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee and was a member of the varsity women’s lacrosse team.

She completed an internship with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office in Fairfax, Va., and was a nature education intern for the Fairfax County Park Authority.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

