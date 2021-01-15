Bridges from Virginia into D.C. closed as part of inauguration security plan

Published Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, 4:59 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The bridges spanning the Potomac River connecting Virginia and Washington, D.C., will be closed during the 2021 presidential inauguration.

An agreement between the Commonwealth of Virginia and the U.S. Secret Service was announced on Friday.

Virginia State Police will facilitate the closure of bridges and pedestrian thoroughfares, including Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, Arlington Memorial Bridge, Interstate 395 Bridge, and 14th Street Bridge, beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and U.S. Reps. Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly, and Jennifer Wexton (all D-VA) today issued the following joint statement on the agreement:

“The 2021 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony will see the strongest Capital-area security response in history. We worked together to push for a response that balances protecting public safety in a manner commensurate with available intelligence about threats without going too far. It is very important now that the U.S. Secret Service and its partner agencies communicate road and bridge closures swiftly and clearly in order to keep disruptions to a minimum. All of us want the transfer of power to be as peaceful as possible, and we thank all of the men and women in uniform helping to make this historic occasion safe.”

Related

Comments