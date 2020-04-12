Bridge work to be expedited on I-64 East at Route 29

VDOT will expedite the ongoing bridge work on eastbound Interstate 64 over Route 29 at exit 118 in Charlottesville.

Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point will work continuously from 9 a.m. April 13 until 6 a.m. April 20 to complete all remaining project tasks on the eastbound I-64 bridge.

Starting at 9 a.m. April 13 and continuing until 6 a.m. April 20:

Eastbound I-64 at the bridge over Route 29 will be reduced to one lane.

The entrance ramp from southbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 Exit 118B ramp to northbound Route 29 will also be closed. The Exit 118A ramp to southbound Route 29 will remain open to traffic.

Expect lane closures on Route 29 near the I-64 interchange.

The work involves hydro demolition of the bridge deck and application of a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge. Hydro demolition involves using high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the overlay.

After the work above, drivers should expect intermittent lane closures April 20-24 on I-64 and Route 29 at the bridge while the contractor removes equipment and demobilizes.

Under the same $2,505,565 construction contract, the contractor has rehabilitated the I-64 bridges in both directions over Route 20. Visit the project web page for more information: www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/i64bridges.asp

