Bridge work begins July 29 on Route 810 in Albemarle County

Published Friday, Jul. 26, 2019, 9:38 am

VDOT will close Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) near Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) in northwestern Albemarle County for about five weeks to rehabilitate a bridge over Halls Creek.

The bridge, located 2.8 miles east of Route 629 (Browns Gap Turnpike) and 0.4 mile west of Route 687, will be closed beginning July 29. Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen to traffic Aug. 30. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure. Access to all commercial and private entrances will be maintained.

A temporary pedestrian bridge will be installed near the work area for public use.

The existing Halls Creek bridge, which was built in 1932, has a posted weight restriction of 20 tons. Once construction is complete, the bridge will be rated for all legal loads.

The bridge carries approximately 270 vehicles daily, according to a 2018 traffic count.

Message boards are in place to notify the public of the closure.

For more information about VDOT’s bridge and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.

