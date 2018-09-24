Bridge rehabilitation under way on Route 707 in Crozet

The Virginia Department of Transportation has begun rehabilitating the Route 707 (Blair Park Road) bridge over Lickinghole Creek in Albemarle County.

Motorists on the dead-end road should expect intermittent flagging operations during the day on both Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road) and Route 707.

Route 707 will be closed to vehicular traffic nightly on the following days:

9 p.m. Oct. 1 to 6 a.m. Oct. 2

9 p.m. Oct. 2 to 6 a.m. Oct. 3

9 p.m. Oct. 3 to 6 a.m. Oct. 4

9 p.m. Oct. 9 to 6 a.m. Oct. 10

9 p.m. Oct. 10 to 6 a.m. Oct. 11

9 p.m. Oct. 11 to 6 a.m. Oct. 12

VDOT is coordinating the closure with residents and local emergency response personnel.

The existing bridge was built in 1960 and is currently posted with a 21-ton weight restriction. After construction is complete in mid-October, the bridge will be open to all legal weight vehicles.

For more information about VDOT’s bridge and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.

