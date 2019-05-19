Bridge in Amherst County to be named in memory of state trooper

The Commonwealth Transportation Board has approved naming the bridge on US 29 Business, South Main Street, over US 29 in Amherst County as the Trooper Lucas B. Dowell Bridge.

Dowell, a four-year veteran of the Virginia State Police, was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2019. He was assigned to the Appomattox Division serving the City of Lynchburg and Amherst and Campbell Counties. At the time of his death he was serving with the Division III tactical team.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution on March 19 requesting that the CTB name the structure “in honor of a fallen serviceman of Amherst County.”

Signs bearing the name will be erected in the near future.

