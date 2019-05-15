Bricks from University Hall available to the public Thursday

UVA Athletics announced today that a supply of bricks from the exterior of University Hall will be available for free on Thursday, May 16.

The distribution of the bricks will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the northwest corner of University Hall on the sidewalk adjacent to the visitor parking lot.

There is a one-brick per person limit while the supply lasts.

University Hall opened in 1965 and hosted concerts and special events in addition to UVA men’s and women’s basketball games. The last Cavalier men’s and women’s basketball games were played in the building in 2006.

The building is scheduled for implosion on Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. A live stream of the demolition will be streamed on Facebook at VirginiaCavaliers.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google