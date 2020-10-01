Brian Johnson earns Beamer’s #25 for Saturday’s game at Duke

Published Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, 11:52 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Brian Johnson will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech’s contest at Duke. It will mark the second time that the Washington, D.C., native has earned this honor.

Johnson made all three of his field goal attempts in Tech’s 45-24 win over NC State last week, connecting from 46, 29 and 49 yards.

The redshirt senior has now made 15 consecutive field goals, representing the fourth longest in program history. Johnson was included on the Lou Groza Award Watch List, which honors the nation’s best placekicker.

In his first game wearing 25, Johnson made three field goals, including a career-long 54-yarder to go along with attempts from 40 and 27 yards, in the 2019 Belk Bowl vs. Kentucky.

Related

Comments