Brennan Armstrong added to 2021 Davey O’Brien Award QB class

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is one of 40 quarterbacks named to the official Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021.

The designation makes him eligible to be voted as one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award

Armstrong has been recognized twice this season (Sept. 13 & Oct. 25) on the Award’s “Great 8” list, a weekly honor recognizing outstanding individual performances by a quarterback.

Going into Saturday’s game against BYU, Armstrong is the nation’s leading passer with 3,220 yards. He is also the country’s leader in total offense with 3,397 yards.

Last week against Georgia Tech, Armstrong threw for 396 yards and added a season-high 99 yards on the ground. The 495 yards of total offense were the second-most in a single game in UVA history.

Armstrong is closing in on Virginia’s single-season passing record in just eight games. He trails former teammate Bryce Perkins by 318 yards. Perkins threw for 3,538 yards in 2019, leading Virginia to its first Orange Bowl.

Armstrong has thrown for 300 yards or more in all but one game this season, including a UVA record, 554 against North Carolina. The 554 yards in a game were the most by any FBS quarterback this season.