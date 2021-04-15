Brenda Mead discusses Staunton City Council move to end virtual meetings
Staunton City Council member Brenda Mead joins the show to discuss the move by City Council to end virtual meetings and cut off the ability of citizens to offer comments by phone during live deliberations.
