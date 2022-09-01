Breathe in: Smoking rates and air pollution factor in lung health study
Virginia has the distinction of the best level of lung health in the United States.
The Lung Institute conducted a study ranking locations based on smoking rates and pollution levels in the last five years.
Fairfax County, Va. is no. 1, and Alexandria City in Virginia is last on the list.
Factored into the study’s statistics are change in smoking rate in each state and the change in pollution level. The survey determined that Virginians have the best lung health in the U.S. because they experienced a 5 percent decrease in smoking in the last five years and a decline in pollution levels.
“If you’re looking to kick the habit, it’s never too late to stop smoking cigarettes if you have a positive mindset and the correct resources,” Christine Kingsley for The Lung Institute said in a press release. “There are various methods that can help you on the path to quitting and every individual is different. If you are struggling to ditch the habit, seek advice and assistance from your physician, who can provide support, as well as resources to help you along the way.”
The second healthiest state for lungs is Colorado, followed by Tennessee, Delaware and Washington.
Texans are last on the list of unhealthy American lungs with a 1 percent decrease in smoking rates and a 2.3 decrease in air pollution. Also on the unhealthy lung end of the list are Missouri, Maine, Oregon and Oklahoma.