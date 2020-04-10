Breaking: Waynesboro investigating suspicious death
The Waynesboro Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 400 block of Ivanhoe Avenue at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers discovered one adult male deceased at the scene. Detectives are currently on scene investigating this suspicious death.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675.
