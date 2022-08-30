Update: Tanker truck crash closes northbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Update: Tuesday, 10:46 a.m. Northbound Interstate 81 is expected to remain closed in Augusta County for several more hours, possibly affecting the Tuesday evening commute.
The closure is due to an early morning tractor trailer crash and resulting hazardous materials cleanup near mile marker 211. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder that must be removed before northbound I-81 can reopen.
Motorists are being detoured from northbound I-81 at exit 200 (Fairfield) in Rockbridge County. Drivers will follow Route 710 (Sterrett Road) east and then Route 11 north into Augusta County for about 13 miles, and rejoin I-81 northbound at exit 213.
Northbound I-81 motorists may also consider this alternate route: Exit 150B in Botetourt County to Route 220 Alternate, then Route 460 east, Route 29 north and I-64 west to return to I-81.
The Virginia Department of Transportation warns of major delays in southern Augusta County and northern Rockbridge County on northbound I-81 and Route 11. Avoid the area if possible.
First report: Tuesday, 8:59 a.m. An early-morning tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 at the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area of Augusta County has closed all northbound lanes in the area.
The accident was reported at 3:48 a.m. According to Virginia State Police, the tanker ran off the interstate and overturned in the median, and the vehicle, which was transporting flammable liquid, was damaged in the crash.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and county fire department are on scene to manage and mitigate the containment and lead cleanup of the incident.
Both northbound lanes will remain closed until hazmat cleanup is complete.
The driver was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
Northbound I-81 traffic is detoured at exit 200 (Fairfield) in Rockbridge County. Drivers will follow Route 710 (Sterrett Road) east and then Route 11 north into Augusta County for about 13 miles, and rejoin I-81 northbound at exit 213.
VDOT advises motorists to expect major delays in southern Augusta County and northern Rockbridge County on northbound I-81 and Route 11. Avoid this area if possible.