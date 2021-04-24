BREAKING: Waynesboro woman dead in car accident Friday night

A Waynesboro woman is dead after a series of accidents in the region Friday night.

On Friday, April 23, 2021, at 10:21 p.m., the Virginia State Police was called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash at Jefferson Highway/Rte. 250 and Nottingham Lane in Augusta County. A Hyundai was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured in the crash.

At approximately 10:26 p.m., the Waynesboro Police Department responded to the area of West Main Street and Lew Dewitt Boulevard in the city of Waynesboro for a report of a 2-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located two involved vehicles off the roadway in the CVS parking lot located at 2823 West Main Street.

During the investigations into both crashes, it appears that after the initial incident, the alleged hit and run vehicle was traveling eastbound on Jefferson Highway and entered the city of Waynesboro on West Main Street. The vehicle then came into impact with another vehicle within the intersection of West Main Street and Lew Dewitt Boulevard. Both vehicles after impact came to rest in the above-described parking lot.

Investigating officers identified one of the drivers as Anne M. Seaton, a 49-year-old female, of Waynesboro. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Sean B. Webster, a 22-year-old male, from Chesapeake, Va.

After both investigations, Webster was arrested at the city scene for suspicion of Virginia code §18.2-266: Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence. Webster was also charged by Virginia State Police for the incident in Augusta County with one count of §46.2-894: Felony Hit and Run. Webster was initially taken to Augusta Health then to the magistrate who held Webster on all charges. He was then transferred to the custody of Middle River Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.

The crash in the city of Waynesboro remains under investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash who has not yet spoken to an officer is asked to please contact Detective Nystrom at 540-942-6675. You can also report your information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

No further information is available at the time.

