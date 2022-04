Breaking: Pedestrian struck, killed on I-64 Exit 99 on-ramp in Augusta County

Published Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2022, 9:38 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

At 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in Augusta County. The pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck at the on-ramp at Exit 99 leading to westbound I-64.

The pedestrian did not survive the crash, which remains under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...