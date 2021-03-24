Breaking: Interstate 81 temporarily closed between Exits 283 and 302

Published Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021, 8:37 am

A diesel spill from a tanker truck has temporarily closed northbound Interstate 81 is closed between Exit 283 (Woodstock) in Shenandoah County and Exit 302 (Middletown) in Frederick County.

Cleanup efforts are under way, but there is no estimated time for reopening northbound I-81.

Northbound traffic is detoured at exit 283 and will be directed to follow Route 11 north through Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Northbound traffic rejoins I-81 at exit 302. The northbound on-ramps at exit 291 (Toms Brook), exit 296 (Strasburg) and exit 298 (Strasburg) are closed. Virginia State Police is assisting with traffic control.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

