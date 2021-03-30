Breaking: Fatal crash on Interstate 64 in Augusta County

Published Tuesday, Mar. 30, 2021, 10:57 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

At 9:22 a.m. this morning, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on westbound I-64 near the 87.6 mile marker. There is one confirmed fatality.

This story is developing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments