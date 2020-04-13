Breaking down UVA’s big pickup: Trey Murphy III

Published Monday, Apr. 13, 2020, 7:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Rice transfer Trey Murphy III announced Monday that he is transferring to still-defending national champ Virginia, where he will have two years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2020-2021 season.

Murphy, on paper a 6’8” guard, averaged 13.7 points per game in 2019-2020 at Rice, shooting 36.8 percent from three and 82.4 percent from the free-throw line, a number that suggests he could be even better from three with better shot selection.

The Durham, N.C., native was an under-the-radar high-school recruit, not even getting a ranking from the major services before committing to Rice, after also getting looks from Campbell, Columbia and Yale.

Murphy was listed back then as a 6’4”, 165-pound prospect, so the extra height, length and pounds (he’s now listed at 200) make him intriguing with his shooting skills.

He seems at first glance to factor into a crowded backcourt situation at Virginia in 2021-2022. Coach Tony Bennett will have lost 6’5” wing Tomas Woldetensae by that time, but will still have Kody Stattmann (by then a senior), Casey Morsell (by then a junior) and two four-star signees in the Class of 2020, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Carson McCorkle, competing for time at two and three, with the minutes at one split between Kihei Clark (a rising senior in 2021-2022) and incoming four-star recruit Reece Beekman.

That’s seven guys fighting for minutes at three slots, at least, again, on paper.

A deeper dive into the UVA roster for 2021-2022 would also have at four and five Francisco Caffaro and Justin McKoy (by then, juniors), and Kadin Shedrick (by then a sophomore).

None of the three slotted as bigs for 2021-2022 jumps out at you as being much more than screeners, which makes you think it possible, then, that you could also factor in Murphy as a stretch four, along the lines of recent diversely talented stretch fours De’Andre Hunter and Braxton Key.

That’s assuming Murphy can pick up the Pack-Line, which with a year of redshirting due to transfer rules he should have every opportunity to do running the scout team.

Story by Chris Graham

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments