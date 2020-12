Breaking: COVID-19 issues force cancellation of #4 Michigan State-#18 UVA

Published Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, 12:08 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest against #4 Michigan State on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers’ progam.

The status of Virginia’s home contest vs. William & Mary on Sunday, Dec. 13 is to be determined.

Related

Comments