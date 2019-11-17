Breaking: Bus, truck crash closes I-64 on Afton Mountain

Published Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, 7:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A multi-vehicle accident at Mile 100 on Interstate 64 at the summit of Afton Mountain sent several people to local hospitals and has closed the interstate in both directions.

The accident was reported at 4:37 a.m., according to Virginia State Police, and involved a commercial bus and a tractor-trailer.

At least four individuals have been transported to Augusta Medical and several other individuals have been transported to UVA Medical Center. There are no confirmed fatalities. The crash remains under investigation.

Passenger vehicles may use U.S. 250 as an alternate route. Due to a restricted height structure between Crozet and Afton, large commercial vehicles should not use U.S. 250. At this time there is no estimate as to when the highway will reopen to traffic.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments