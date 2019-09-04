Break in police impersonator case leads to arrests, multiple charges

A Waynesboro man and Staunton woman face multiple charges after a break in the police impersonator case led to their arrests.

rittany Lynn Hevener, 25, of Staunton, and Robert Wesley Smith, 28 of Waynesboro, were arrested on Aug. 30 as Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated the latest call regarding a possible police impersonator.

A 911 caller stated that a blue light was coming from a silver car towards/into his car. The caller was able to get a tag for responding deputies, and the deputies were able to locate the vehicle, a gray 1999 Honda, and conduct a traffic stop on Cattle Scales Road.

The vehicle was being driven by Hevener. Smith was a passenger in the vehicle. Deputies discovered contraband on Smith, and both parties were detained.

A search of the car revealed a silver pen with a red and blue high output LED light, a loaded 9mm handgun, eight baggies of suspected methamphetamine, cash, counterfeit U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia and several sets of brass knuckles.

The investigation into this incident being related to the recent string of police impersonators is ongoing.

The following charges were placed in this incident.

Robert Wesley Smith, 28 of Waynesboro was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II drug

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while possession of Schedule I/II drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of 10 or more forged banknotes or coins

Carry on or about person brass knuckles

Brittany Lynn Hevener, 25 of Staunton was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I/II drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of 10 or more forged banknotes or coins

