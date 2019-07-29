BRCC workforce, continuing education open house
Learn about courses and programs at BRCC, find out about financial assistance, see demonstrations of equipment and simulators, and register for classes.
BRCC offers a variety of courses that enhance careers: Aviation, Business, Computers, Healthcare, Commercial Driving, Logistics, Machining, Manufacturing, Trades, Welding, as well as classes for personal enrichment like Fine Arts, Music, Photography, and Home and Garden.
Financial assistance may be available for some career-based programs. Limited grant funds are first-come, first-served. Free and open to the public.
Event held on Thursday, Aug 8; 4:30-6:30 pm; Plecker Workforce Center, BRCC.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.