BRCC workforce, continuing education open house

Published Monday, Jul. 29, 2019, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Learn about courses and programs at BRCC, find out about financial assistance, see demonstrations of equipment and simulators, and register for classes.

BRCC offers a variety of courses that enhance careers: Aviation, Business, Computers, Healthcare, Commercial Driving, Logistics, Machining, Manufacturing, Trades, Welding, as well as classes for personal enrichment like Fine Arts, Music, Photography, and Home and Garden.

Financial assistance may be available for some career-based programs. Limited grant funds are first-come, first-served. Free and open to the public.

Event held on Thursday, Aug 8; 4:30-6:30 pm; Plecker Workforce Center, BRCC.

Like this: Like Loading...