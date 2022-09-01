BRCC to host Elvis tribute artist on Sept. 17 for free performance
Blue Ridge Community College is offering a free performance by songwriter and award-winning Elvis tribute artist, Stewart Chapman, on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
The performance will be held in the BRCC Plecker Center Auditorium on the Weyers Cave campus.
Stewart Chapman has been paying tribute to Elvis for 10 years and is an award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist.
In 2019, he won the 2019 Pro 50’s Lake George, NY Elvis Festival Division and has been inducted into the Elvis Tribute Artist Hall Of Fame.
Chapman travels across the country “to pay tribute to the greatest entertainer of all time in hopes of creating new and old memories for Elvis fans all over the world,” said Chapman.
All tickets are free, but must be reserved online in advance.