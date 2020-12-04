BRCC presenting ‘A Christmas Carol’ via Facebook Live

Published Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, 1:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Blue Ridge Community College Department of Communication and Theatre is presenting a Radio Play production of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens Friday from 8-9 p.m. live on Facebook.

Link: Fine Arts Center Facebook

After following the link above, look for the small video window with “LIVE” on it and turn on the volume; pre-show music starting at 7:45 p.m.

Originally presented on the radio in 1939 (starring Orson Welles and Lionel Barrymore), this production – by Patrick New – will be presented as it was then, but with students performing via Zoom and broadcast on Facebook Live.

Audiences are invited to tune in to share this classic Christmas tale with us as one might have in 1939 – as you share your family dessert, relax in a dimly lit room, or sit comfortably by a fire in your home.

While we may not be able to enjoy this Carol in each other’s company, we can all take a moment to turn off Netflix and Hulu and embrace these marvelous words, along with the spirit of the holidays as we present the live production of “A Christmas Carol.”

