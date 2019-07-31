Braves plaster Erick Fedde in 11-8 win over Nats

Published Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019, 11:32 pm

washington nationalsErick Feddde got … tattooed, giving up nine runs in three and two-thirds innings, as Atlanta defeated Washington 11-8 on Tuesday at Nats Park,

Fedde (1-2, 4.67 ERA) was simply outclassed, touched up for nine hits, including two homers, in his time on the mound,

Yan Gomes, Trea Turner and Juan Soto each  homered for the Nats (57-50), which dropped a game to Atlanta in the NL East, to fall five and a half games behind the Braves.

The two teams finish out their weekday series on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m.



