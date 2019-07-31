Braves plaster Erick Fedde in 11-8 win over Nats
Erick Feddde got … tattooed, giving up nine runs in three and two-thirds innings, as Atlanta defeated Washington 11-8 on Tuesday at Nats Park,
Fedde (1-2, 4.67 ERA) was simply outclassed, touched up for nine hits, including two homers, in his time on the mound,
Yan Gomes, Trea Turner and Juan Soto each homered for the Nats (57-50), which dropped a game to Atlanta in the NL East, to fall five and a half games behind the Braves.
The two teams finish out their weekday series on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.