Braves open big NL East series with 4-2 win over Nats

Published Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019, 10:42 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

washington nationalsMax Fried gave up an infield single in seven shutout innings, and the Atlanta Braves opened their NL East showdown with the Washington Nationals with a 4-2 win Thursday night.

Fried (16-4, 3.86 ERA) outdueled Stephen Strasburg (16-6, 3.50 ERA), who gave up two runs in the first on a pop-fly double to Ozzie Albies and a soft single to center by Freddie Freeman.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a solo homer in the fifth, his 37th of the season.

Strasburg gave up three runs on four hits in six innings of work, striking out seven and walking four.

The Nats didn’t get on the board until a two-run Victor Robles homer in the ninth.

Washington (78-61) brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth, but Howie Kendrick grounded out to third to end it.

The loss gives the Braves (87-54) an eight-game lead in the NL East race.

Story by Chris Graham



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 
augusta free press
augusta free press news
augusta free press
augusta free press