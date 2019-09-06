Braves open big NL East series with 4-2 win over Nats

Published Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019, 10:42 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Max Fried gave up an infield single in seven shutout innings, and the Atlanta Braves opened their NL East showdown with the Washington Nationals with a 4-2 win Thursday night.

Fried (16-4, 3.86 ERA) outdueled Stephen Strasburg (16-6, 3.50 ERA), who gave up two runs in the first on a pop-fly double to Ozzie Albies and a soft single to center by Freddie Freeman.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a solo homer in the fifth, his 37th of the season.

Strasburg gave up three runs on four hits in six innings of work, striking out seven and walking four.

The Nats didn’t get on the board until a two-run Victor Robles homer in the ninth.

Washington (78-61) brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the ninth, but Howie Kendrick grounded out to third to end it.

The loss gives the Braves (87-54) an eight-game lead in the NL East race.

Story by Chris Graham





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.