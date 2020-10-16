Brandywine man dead in motorcycle crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Trooper J.T. Lotts is investigating a motorcycle crash in Augusta County that claimed the life of a Brandywine, W.Va., man on Thursday.

The crash occurred at 3:03 p.m. on Route 252/Middlebrook Road and Route 603/Cale Springs Road.

A 1991 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Route 252 when it ran off the left side of the road and continued down a steep embankment where it came to rest on Cale Springs Road.

The motorcyclist, John D. Spitler Jr., 58, of Brandywine, W.V., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

