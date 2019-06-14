Brandon Lawson goes seven strong, but Squirrels lose in extras

Right-hander Brandon Lawson held the Harrisburg Senators scoreless across a season-high seven innings, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell, 4-3, in 10 innings on Thursday at The Diamond.

It was the second consecutive extra inning game for Richmond (23-40). The Flying Squirrels are now 3-7 in extra-inning games this season.

Zach Houchins gave the Flying Squirrels the first run of the game in the second with a solo home run off of Harrisburg (40-25) right-hander Wil Crowe. It was his sixth home run of the season, each of them coming in the last 14 games.

It was Richmond’s first home run at The Diamond since Jonah Arenado hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning on May 21 against Reading.

Lawson doubled the Flying Squirrels’ lead in the fifth, lofting an RBI double into the left-field corner to plate Will Maddox with two outs. It was Lawson’s first professional hit and RBI. Next, Johneshwy Fargas singled to right-center field to bring in Lawson and give Richmond a 3-0 lead.

Lawson fired seven shutout innings, allowing four hits, striking out four and walking two on 85 pitches. It was the second time this season a Flying Squirrels starting pitcher has completed seven innings.

Harrisburg tied the game in the eighth against left-hander Sam Moll. After loading the bases on a hit batsman, single and a walk, Moll threw a wild pitch that allowed two runs to score. The pitch ricocheted up the first base line and when Moll attempted to throw out Hunter Jones at the plate, his throw got away and allowed Luis Garcia to slide in behind him. Ian Sagdal tied the game three pitches later on an RBI single.

The runs by the Senators in the eighth inning snapped a 17.0-inning scoreless streak by Flying Squirrels pitching dating back to June 12.

The Senators took the lead in the 10th against right-hander Carlos Navas (Loss, 0-1). With two outs and the placed runner Tyler Goeddel at third base, Garcia flicked a single to center to make it a 4-3 game.

Left-hander Jordan Mills (Win, 1-1) tossed two scoreless innings and prevented Richmond from scoring in the 10th to secure the win.

The Flying Squirrels begin a three-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday, when left-hander Caleb Baragar (2-0, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to face left-hander Zach Logue (3-3, 3.31 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:35 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

As part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” initiative, the Flying Squirrels will transform into las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond. The first 1,000 fans 15 and older to arrive at The Diamond will receive a luchador mask featuring the Flying Squirrels’ Copa de la Diversión identity. Gates open at 6 p.m.

As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Jeff Jarrett will make an appearance at The Diamond. A public meet and greet in the Nutzyville Kids Zone presented by Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU will take place from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Fans can enjoy happy hour drink specials from 6-8 p.m. every Friday home game in Funnville. Specials include $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, Beer Express carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side).

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

