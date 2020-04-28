Brand suitability: How is it different than brand safety?

As the name suggests, brand suitability is about finding more places that are suitable for your brand. The more suitable places, the better it is for your business. Brand safety, on the other hand, concerns itself with the meaning, context, and potential implications of online content, specific to an actual brand’s needs.

Brand suitability is much more than just avoiding ad placements alongside obviously inappropriate content; it is about identifying the platforms that work for you and your brand.

A brand should ensure that it doesn’t only reach the targeted audience, but the message it delivers also falls in line with the brand’s best image and business.

Why Is Brand Suitability Important for Companies?

The company generally determines the nature of the brand suitability. By gathering information on the target audience, keeping in mind the latest trends and laws, nuance, and geographical vernacular, a brand is able to associate itself with the type of online content that will most probably be liked and perceived positively by the audience.

Brand suitability matters most to the businesses who are serious about the brand’s core principles and values and never deliver an inappropriate message about their brand’s image, products, and services anywhere. If a brand is not able to identify that what is suitable for their brand’s image through advertisements, they will miss not only their target audience but also their brand’s name and image can be ruined, regaining the image from that point onward, will take a long time. Brand suitability is, therefore, a very crucial factor in determining the brand’s image as the company intends it to.

What Is Brand Safety?

Brand safety refers to protecting the company’s image by ensuring that the company’s ad does not appear in any relation to a context that could damage the brand’s image or can give a negative message to its audience. By failing to be transparent and focus on their brand’s safety, many marketers lose control of their company’s image over time. Brand safety is all about ensuring that brands’ digital ads don’t appear in a place or way that could be detrimental to their image.

Why Is Brand Safety Important for Businesses?

Keeping the brand or its perception aligned with the company’s mission and vision is fundamental to the safety of a brand. All companies must keep thins in mind along with every point of contact existing between your product/service and your customer is an extension of your brand.

With the growing marketing trends, businesses are now becoming more conscious of their brand’s image and safety. The consumers, these days, look for those brands which do not harm the environment in any way possible. However, marketing plays an important role in setting the perception of consumers regardless of how safe the brand is. Placement of ad matters the most in setting the perception about the brand and the product in general.

How Are Brand Suitability and Brand Safety Different?

Advertisers always put brand safety first in the digital marketing trends as it can make or break a brand. Deeming an environment ‘safe’ doesn’t necessarily mean that it is the optimal place to serve an ad. Bran suitability keeps every aspect of advertising in the account and not only focus on keeping the brand-safe but also on the factors that can be beneficial for the brand.

Brand suitable environments have the added effect of turning the internet into a place where advertising no longer feels disruptive. Brands can focus more on personalized and informative messages rather than spamming the audience with irrelevant ads.

