Brain Injury Connections welcomes Thomas Jorgensen to board

Published Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, 12:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley announced the addition of Thomas Jorgensen to the organization’s board of directors.

Jorgensen and his wife, Mary, own Bradford Staffing in Verona. Bradford Staffing has worked with more than 300 companies locally, keeping more than 100 people employed on a daily basis and providing 12,000 people with permanent jobs.

Jorgensen graduated from the US Merchant Marine Academy with dual engineering degrees, and obtained his MBA from Kent State University. He is a strong supporter of the community through his active participation with the Augusta County Chamber of Commerce, the local Boy Scout Council, and the Greater Verona Business Association.

In addition, Jorgensen sits on the board of directors for the Wilson Workforce Rehabilitation Center Foundation, and is a regional cabins supervisor for the Potomac Appalachian Trial Club.

“I am excited to join the Board of Trustees for Brain Injury Connections and work with an organization that supports those in our community who are in need of services and support after sustaining a brain injury,” stated Jorgensen.

He added, “I look forward providing employment and career insights to the organization as they help brain injury survivors embark on a new journey.”

Brain Injury Connections continues to recruit board members who represent a variety of diverse interests within the field of brain injury, from specialists to survivors and caregivers.

Brain Injury Connections is a not-for-profit organization that serves the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah and the cities located within.

For more information about Brain Injury Connections, go to www.bicsv.org or call 540-568-8923.

Related