Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley announces July support group event

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley will hold their monthly support group meeting for the Greater Augusta County area on Thursday, July 18, from 1-3 p.m. at the Waynesboro Public Library.

The group will learn how to make homemade salsa and guacamole. Snacks provided for support group members by a generous donation from Food Lion of Waynesboro.

For more details about Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, Inc., please visit our website at www.bicsv.org or call 540-568-8923.

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, Inc., formerly Crossroads to Brain Injury Recovery, is a local non-profit that enhances the lives of individuals affected by brain injury through cultivating connections with information, services and resources. The organization was founded in 2005 as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Brain Injury Connections combines public and private resources to provide specialized services for persons affected by brain injury in the Shenandoah Valley.

The non-profit organization’s main service is brain injury case management. Brain Injury Connections is committed to serving those with the greatest need and least resources, and we do not charge a fee for services.

