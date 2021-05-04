Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley announces DuVon as new clinical director

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley has named Jen DuVon as its new clinical director.

DuVon graduated from Eastern Mennonite University with a bachelor of arts degree in social work and will graduate in May with her master’s degree in social work from the University of North Dakota.

DuVon has been a staff member with BICSV for nearly nine years. She has consulted, trained and supervised case managers in the human services setting. She also has conducted needs assessments, developed person-centered individualized services plans, assisted with the Triage Team and facilitated support groups for clients living with brain injury.

DuVon is a certified brain injury specialist and highly experienced in the field of brain injury services.

“I’m very excited to join Brain Injury Connections’ team in this new leadership role,” DuVon said. “BICSV does amazing and important work in our community, providing supports and services to persons with brain injury, their families and caregivers. BICSV fills a crucial gap in our community. Without BICSV services, many of our clients and families would fall through the cracks and be left without support. I’m proud of the work BICSV does, and am thrilled to join alongside our staff as the new clinical director.”

“We are excited to welcome Mrs. DuVon as our new Clinical Director. She has a heart for our client population and really knows their needs and how best to access resources and supports for them. I am looking forward to having her supervise the efforts of our case management team, as we continue our pursuit to provide the highest standards of care here in the Shenandoah Valley,” Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley Executive Director Cindy Noftsinger said.

For more information about Brain Injury Connections of Shenandoah Valley, visit www.bicsv.org or call 540-568-8923.

