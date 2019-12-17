Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley announces December support group
Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley will hold its monthly support group meeting for the Greater Augusta County area on Thursday from 1-3 p.m. in the Waynesboro Public Library located at 600 S. Wayne Ave.
The group will decorate holiday cookies, and enjoy a meal, provided by Weasie’s Kitchen in Waynesboro.
For more details about Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, Inc., visit www.bicsv.org or call 540-568-8923.
Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, Inc., formerly Crossroads to Brain Injury Recovery, is a local non-profit that enhances the lives of individuals affected by brain injury through cultivating connections with information, services and resources.
The organization was founded in 2005 as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Brain Injury Connections combines public and private resources to provide specialized services for persons affected by brain injury in the Shenandoah Valley.
The non-profit organization’s main service is brain injury case management. Brain Injury Connections is committed to serving those with the greatest need and least resources, and we do not charge a fee for services.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.