Brady vs. Mahomes Super Bowl odds, props
Sunday’s Super Bowl is technically the Chiefs versus the Buccaneers; for historians, it’s really Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes.
The odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com have posted a list of 40 different odds and props for the two signal callers.
Some of Brady’s most intriguing props are: odds to score a TD (+350), MVP (+250), Brady shown before Mahomes during the National Anthem (-150) and Brady’s odds to lead the Bucs to a score on the first drive (+350) – amazingly Brady has never put up points in an opening drive in any of his nine Super Bowl appearances.
For Mahomes fans, highlights include: longest pass 26.5 yards, 11.5 rushing yards, announcers mention his father Pat before Brady’s wife Giselle (+200), and Tony Romo accidentally calling him Pat (+1500.)
Here’s a look at 40 Brady/Mahomes props from oddsmakers at @SBD (https://twitter.com/SBD).
Over/under
- Brady Passing Yards: 298.5
- Mahomes Passing Yards: 318.5
- Brady Passing TDs: 2.0
- Mahomes Passing TDs: 2.5
- Brady Rushing Yards: 1.5
- Mahomes Rushing Yards: 11.5
- Brady Sacked: 2.5
- Mahomes Sacked: 2.0
- Brady Longest Pass Completion: 36.5 yards
- Mahomes Longest Pass Completion: 39.5 yards
- Brady Longest TD Pass: 24.5 yards
- Mahomes Longest TD Pass: 26.5 yards
- Brady Completions: 25.0
- Mahomes Completions: 27.0
- Brady Attempts: 37.5
- Mahomes Attempts: 38.5
- Number of different receivers to catch a pass from Brady: 7.5
- Number of different receivers to catch a pass from Mahomes: 7.0
Odds
- Brady Scores a TD: +350 (7/2)
- Mahomes Scores a TD: +300 (3/1)
- Brady does not throw an Interception: +120 (6/5)
- Mahomes does not throw an Interception: -150 (2/3)
- Mahomes MVP: +110
- Brady MVP: +250
- Brady’s First Completion to: WR: -233 (3/7) TE: +350 (7/2) RB: +1200 (12/1)
- Mahomes’ First Completion to: WR: -160 (5/8) TE: +250 (5/2) RB: +1000 (10/1)
- Odds Brady leads TB to a touchdown on their first possession: +325 (13/4)
- Odds Mahomes leads the KC to score on their first possession: +250 (5/2)
- Odds Brady is the only TB player to throw a pass: -500 (1/5)
- Odds Mahomes is the only KC player to throw a pass: -400 (1/4)
Broadcast props
- Who is shown first during the National anthem: Brady: -150 (2/3) Mahomes: +150 (3/2)
- Announcers mention Brady going for ring #7 before mentioning Mahomes going for back-to-back SB Wins: Brady: +110 (11/10)
- Announcers mention Mahomes’ father Pat before Brady wife Giselle: +200 (2/1)
- Announcers mention Brady’s love of avocados before Mahomes’ love of ketchup: +175 (7/4)
- Tony Romo calls Mahomes “Pat” (as opposed to Patrick): +1500 (15/1)
- Odds Nantz or Romo say TB12 (referring to Brady): +300 (3/1)
- Odds Joe Biden mentions Tom Brady during his pre-game interview: -200 (1/2)
- Odds Joe Biden mentions Patrick Mahomes during his pre-game interview -150 (2/3)
- Odds Jim Nantz mentions playing golf with Tom Brady +750 (15/2)
- Odds Jim Nantz or Tony Romo call Tom Brady The GOAT” +500 (5/1)