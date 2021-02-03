Brady vs. Mahomes Super Bowl odds, props

Sunday’s Super Bowl is technically the Chiefs versus the Buccaneers; for historians, it’s really Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes.

The odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com have posted a list of 40 different odds and props for the two signal callers.

Some of Brady’s most intriguing props are: odds to score a TD (+350), MVP (+250), Brady shown before Mahomes during the National Anthem (-150) and Brady’s odds to lead the Bucs to a score on the first drive (+350) – amazingly Brady has never put up points in an opening drive in any of his nine Super Bowl appearances.

For Mahomes fans, highlights include: longest pass 26.5 yards, 11.5 rushing yards, announcers mention his father Pat before Brady’s wife Giselle (+200), and Tony Romo accidentally calling him Pat (+1500.)

Here’s a look at 40 Brady/Mahomes props from oddsmakers at @SBD (https://twitter.com/SBD).

Over/under

Brady Passing Yards: 298.5

Mahomes Passing Yards: 318.5

Brady Passing TDs: 2.0

Mahomes Passing TDs: 2.5

Brady Rushing Yards: 1.5

Mahomes Rushing Yards: 11.5

Brady Sacked: 2.5

Mahomes Sacked: 2.0

Brady Longest Pass Completion: 36.5 yards

Mahomes Longest Pass Completion: 39.5 yards

Brady Longest TD Pass: 24.5 yards

Mahomes Longest TD Pass: 26.5 yards

Brady Completions: 25.0

Mahomes Completions: 27.0

Brady Attempts: 37.5

Mahomes Attempts: 38.5

Number of different receivers to catch a pass from Brady: 7.5

Number of different receivers to catch a pass from Mahomes: 7.0

Odds

Brady Scores a TD: +350 (7/2)

Mahomes Scores a TD: +300 (3/1)

Brady does not throw an Interception: +120 (6/5)

Mahomes does not throw an Interception: -150 (2/3)

Mahomes MVP: +110

Brady MVP: +250

Brady’s First Completion to: WR: -233 (3/7) TE: +350 (7/2) RB: +1200 (12/1)

Mahomes’ First Completion to: WR: -160 (5/8) TE: +250 (5/2) RB: +1000 (10/1)

Odds Brady leads TB to a touchdown on their first possession: +325 (13/4)

Odds Mahomes leads the KC to score on their first possession: +250 (5/2)

Odds Brady is the only TB player to throw a pass: -500 (1/5)

Odds Mahomes is the only KC player to throw a pass: -400 (1/4)

Broadcast props

Who is shown first during the National anthem: Brady: -150 (2/3) Mahomes: +150 (3/2)

Announcers mention Brady going for ring #7 before mentioning Mahomes going for back-to-back SB Wins: Brady: +110 (11/10)

Announcers mention Mahomes’ father Pat before Brady wife Giselle: +200 (2/1)

Announcers mention Brady’s love of avocados before Mahomes’ love of ketchup: +175 (7/4)

Tony Romo calls Mahomes “Pat” (as opposed to Patrick): +1500 (15/1)

Odds Nantz or Romo say TB12 (referring to Brady): +300 (3/1)

Odds Joe Biden mentions Tom Brady during his pre-game interview: -200 (1/2)

Odds Joe Biden mentions Patrick Mahomes during his pre-game interview -150 (2/3)

Odds Jim Nantz mentions playing golf with Tom Brady +750 (15/2)

Odds Jim Nantz or Tony Romo call Tom Brady The GOAT” +500 (5/1)

