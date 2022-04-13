Bradish deals for Norfolk Tides in series opening win at Scranton

The Norfolk Tides beat the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 3-1, Tuesday night. The Tides outhit the RailRiders, and took advantage of an error and wild pitches to score their runs.

Through the first four innings of the game, it was a pitcher’s duel. Kyle Bradish excelled in his 2022 season debut, retiring 12 of 14 batters faced. He threw four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out six. Opposing him was Matt Krook, who also threw four scoreless innings to start the night. He finished with five hits allowed and seven strikeouts.

Krook couldn’t get through the fifth inning of his second start, however. After a single by Cadyn Grenier, Richie Martin followed with his own hit and scored Grenier due to a fielding error by Ender Inciarte. Manny Banuelos entered for Scranton/WB in the sixth and let up run himself on a bases loaded wild pitch. Norfolk led 2-0 in the middle of the sixth.

Scranton/WB put themselves on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Estevan Florial led off the inning with a ground-rule double. He scored on a double by Miguel Andujar to put the game at 2-1, Tides.

Other than that run, Tides reliever Ryan Hartman had a solid outing and earned his first win of the season after striking out four in four relief innings. Nick Vespi entered to close for the Tides and earned his first save of the season. Vespi struck out the side, with each of the hitters going down looking.

Tomorrow, RHP Chris Ellis (0-0, —) will make his season debut with the Tides and will face off against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-0, 0.00). First pitch at 6:35 p.m.

