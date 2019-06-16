Brackets set for eliminations at NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 19th annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, the 11th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel

Doug Kalitta, 3.755 seconds, 324.67 mph vs. 16. Cameron Ferre, 11.244, 69.28; 2. Leah Pritchett, 3.757, 323.04 vs. 15. Lex Joon, 5.050, 142.75; 3. Steve Torrence, 3.768, 326.00 vs. 14. Pat Dakin, 4.080, 219.72; 4. Antron Brown, 3.768, 325.14 vs. 13. Audrey Worm, 4.010, 280.25; 5. Mike Salinas, 3.774, 325.69 vs. 12. Scott Palmer, 3.834, 311.77; 6. Austin Prock, 3.783, 325.92 vs. 11. Clay Millican, 3.825, 320.51; 7. Brittany Force, 3.790, 325.45 vs. 10. Dom Lagana, 3.811, 323.58; 8. Terry McMillen, 3.795, 312.78 vs. 9. Richie Crampton, 3.807, 320.13.

Funny Car

John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.911, 326.95 vs. Bye; 2. Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 3.944, 324.51 vs. 15. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 10.986, 76.66; 3. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.959, 318.54 vs. 14. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 4.573, 190.48; 4. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.976, 319.90 vs. 13. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.468, 195.03; 5. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.984, 318.99 vs. 12. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.156, 300.33; 6. Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.998, 318.99 vs. 11. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.054, 310.70; 7. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.002, 317.79 vs. 10. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.053, 298.07; 8. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.003, 318.24 vs. 9. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.012, 317.27.

