Brackets, seeds announced for 2019 ACC Wrestling Championships

The ACC announced seeds for the 2019 ACC Wrestling Championships that will be held on Saturday (March 9) at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. UVA wrestling has two of the top seeds in the event.

Junior Jack Mueller (Dallas, Texas) was named the top seed at 125 pounds, while redshirt sophomore Jay Aiello (Chantilly, Va.) is the top seed at 197 pounds. Both Mueller and Aiello went 5-0 in the ACC portion of the dual season. Also receiving a high seed was redshirt freshman Cam Coy (Jeannette, Pa.) who is the two seed at 165 pounds.

Action begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Championship Finals set for 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $10 for adults. Admission is free for youth 18 and under. ACC students are admitted free with a valid student ID.

Each weight class champion and runner-up at the 2019 ACC Championship will earn All-ACC recognition. In addition to ACC honors, student-athletes will be vying for berths and seeding in the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships, which will be held March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The ACC has been awarded a league-record 37 automatic berths and is hopeful of earning several more at-large selections. The NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee will select 44 at-large qualifiers, which will be announced on March 12.

The doors to Cassell Coliseum will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, with first-round action kicking off the event at 11 a.m. Semifinals are set for 1 p.m., followed by the consolation semifinals at 3:30 p.m. and the consolation finals at 5 p.m. Championship matches begin at 7 p.m., followed by the awards presentation.

ACC Network Extra again plans nearly 10 hours of live coverage from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. Matches will be delivered on two concurrent live streams. Shawn Kenney and Tim Foley will handle the call on Mat 1, with Dean Linke and Rock Harrison manning Mat 2. The wealth of wrestling knowledge among the talent promises fans great insight into the competition.

UVA Wrestling Seeds: ACC Championships

125: No. 1 seed Jack Mueller

133: No. 5 seed Louie Hayes

141: No. 6 seed Sam Krivus

149: No. 5 seed Michael Murphy

157: No 5 seed Jake Keating

165: No. 2 seed Cam Coy

174: No 6 Seed Robby Patrick

184: No. 6 seed Will Schany

197: No. 1 seed Jay Aiello

HWT: No. 4 seed Tyler Love

