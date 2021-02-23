Brackets, pre-seeds announced for 2021 ACC Wrestling Championships

Brackets and pre-seeds for the 2021 ACC Wrestling Championships were released by the conference office on Tuesday. Virginia has three wrestlers slated to receive first-round byes in the annual event.

The championships will be wrestled on Sunday at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum and pre-seeds and brackets are subject to change until noon on Saturday.

ACC Network and ACC Network Extra plan nearly 10 hours of live coverage from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. ACC Network Extra will stream the early and consolations rounds from both Mat 1 and Mat 2, with the 7 p.m. finals set for live linear broadcast on ACC Network.

Links to all broadcasts will be available at VirginiaSports.com.

Jay Aiello (Chantilly, Va.), who claimed the 2020 ACC Championship at 197 pounds, is the two seed at 197 pounds for this year’s event, while Justin McCoy (New Paris, Pa.) and Quinn Miller (Lilburn, Ga.) are also seeded second at 157 pounds and heavyweight, respectively. All three will receive first-round byes due to their seeding.

First-round action kicks off the event at 11 a.m. Semifinals are set for 1 p.m., followed by the consolation semifinals at 3:30 p.m. and the consolation finals at 5 p.m. Championship matches begin at 7 p.m., followed by the awards presentation.

Each weight class champion and runner-up at the 2021 ACC Championship will earn All-ACC recognition. In addition to ACC honors, student-athletes will be vying for berths and seeding in the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships, which will be held March 18-20 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The ACC has been awarded 33 automatic berths and is hopeful of earning several more at-large selections.

Virginia’s ACC Wrestling Championships Pre-Seeds

125: No. 4 seed Patrick McCormick

No. 4 seed Patrick McCormick 133: No. 4 seed Louie Hayes

No. 4 seed Louie Hayes 141: No. 3 seed Brian Courtney

No. 3 seed Brian Courtney 149: No. 5 seed Denton Spencer

No. 5 seed Denton Spencer 157: No. 2 seed Justin McCoy

No. 2 seed Justin McCoy 165: No. 3 seed Jake Keating

No. 3 seed Jake Keating 174: No. 3 seed Vic Marcelli

No. 3 seed Vic Marcelli 184: No. 4 seed Michael Battista

No. 4 seed Michael Battista 197: No. 2 seed Jay Aiello

No. 2 seed Jay Aiello HWT: No. 2 seed Quinn Miller

