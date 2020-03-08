 

Bracketology: Where Virginia stands after another Top 10 win

Published Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020, 2:35 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA basketballVirginia beat another Top 10 team on Saturday, but the computers, being computers, not impressed.

The ‘Hoos bumped up 1.6 places in the average rating among NET, KenPom, KPI, Sagarin, and ESPN’s BPI and Strength of Record metrics.

You’re seriously better off being Minnesota with a losing record losing at home than Virginia winning eight straight and 11 of 12.

I digress.

The Cavaliers are 5-3 in Quadrant 1 games and 7-3 in Quadrant 2 games.

These seem like good records.

Duke, for instance is 5-3 in Q1 and 6-2 in Q2. Louisville: 4-6 Q1, 6-1 Q2.

Florida State: 6-3 Q1, 8-2 Q2.

The system should reward teams with good records against the best teams, right?

FSU, who celebrity bracketologist Joe Lunardi has as a two seed, is 14-5 against Q1 and Q2.

Virginia has the second most wins among the ACC teams in those games: 12-6.

Lunardi: Virginia is a six.

Duke is 11-5 against Q1 and Q2. Lunardi has Duke as a three.

Louisville is 10-7 against Q1 and Q2. Lunardi has Louisville as a four.

Whatever.

Virginia (23-7, 15-5 ACC)

NET: 41 KenPom: 44 KPI: 17 Sagarin: 22 ESPN BPI: 37 ESPN SOR: 17
AVG. RATING: 30.2 (+1.6 since Thursday)
Q1: 5-3 Q2: 7-3 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 5-0
Road: 7-4
Team Rankings Bracket Projection: 5 seed (bid probability: 100%)
Up Next: ACC Tournament (Thursday)

Story by Chris Graham



augusta free press
augusta free press news

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.