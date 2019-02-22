Bracketology: Feb. 22 Update

Seth Megginson offers his latest look at 2019 NCAA Tournament Bracketology, including a look at Who’s Moving Up and Who’s Moving Down.

East (Washington D.C)

1 Duke v 16 Prairie View A&M/Canisius (Colombia, SC)

8 Baylor v 9 Auburn (Colombia, SC)

5 Maryland v 12 Yale (San Jose, CA)

4 Kansas State v 13 Belmont (San Jose, CA)

6 Buffalo v 11 NC State (Tulsa, OK)

3 Marquette v 14 Radford (Tulsa, OK)

7 Mississippi State v 10 UCF (Des Moines, IA)

2 Michigan State v 15 Loyola Chicago (Des Moines, IA)

South (Louisville)

1 Virginia v 16 Sam Houston St (Colombia, SC)

8 St. Johns v 9 Ole Miss (Colombia, SC)

5 Texas Tech v 12 Florida/Butler (San Jose, CA)

4 Nevada v 13 Georgia State (San Jose, CA)

6 Iowa v 11 Seton Hall (Tulsa, OK)

3 Houston v 14 Liberty (Tulsa, OK)

7 Virginia Tech v 10 Oklahoma (Columbus, OH)

2 Kentucky v 15 Montana (Columbus, OH)

Midwest

1 Tennessee v 16 Bucknell (Columbus, OH)

8 VCU v 9 TCU (Columbus, OH)

5 Iowa State v 12 Alabama/Arizona State (Hartford, CT)

4 Florida State v 13 Vermont (Hartford, CT)

6 Villanova v 11 Texas (Hartford, CT)

3 Purdue v 14 ODU (Hartford, CT)

7 Cincinnati v 10 Ohio State (Jacksonville FL)

2 UNC v 15 Northern Kentucky (Jacksonville, FL)

West

1 Gonzaga v 16 St. Francis (PA)/ Norfolk State (Salt Lake City, UT)

8 Syracuse v 9 Wofford (Salt Lake City, UT)

5 Wisconsin v 12 New Mexico State (Jacksonville, FL)

4 LSU v 13 Hofstra (Jacksonville, FL)

6 Louisville v 11 Minnesota (Salt Lake City, UT)

3 Kansas v 14 UC Irvine (Salt Lake City, UT)

7 Washington v 10 Temple (Des Moines, IA)

2 Michigan v 15 South Dakota State (Des Moines, IA)

Last Four In

Alabama

Arizona State

Florida

Butler

First Four Out

Clemson

San Francisco

Georgetown

Utah State

Newcomers

Florida, Butler, Loyola, Chicago, Georgia State

Who’s Moving Up

Florida: Last update I talked about how Florida was now knocking on a door for an NCAA title bid. Well after their big win on the road at LSU the Gators find themselves in the field. Florida still have to play LSU (again) and Kentucky to close out the season but if the Gators don’t slip up against anyone they should beat and either beat LSU or Kentucky I think the Gators will be in the field come march.

Maryland: The Terps feel like they are playing their best basketball at the right time. A big win at Iowa over this week climbed Maryland into a five seed and I nearly put them on the four line. Maryland closes out their schedule with three of their last four at home and one of those is against Michigan. If Maryland can win out or at least grab three wins in their last four a four seed could be in their future.

Oklahoma and Texas: I put them together because for the last few additions of my bracketology I barley had them in the field. They both have good RPI numbers and incredibly strong strengths of schedules but they just had to many loses for me. Well now the rest of the bubble is starting to pile up some loses too and Oklahoma has seemed to stop the bleeding for the time being. With some key loses by other bubble teams Oklahoma and Texas find themselves away from Dayton and the first four, but still some work will need to be done for both these teams to feel good come selection Sunday,

Who’s Moving Down

Ole Miss: The Rebels have had a rollercoaster ride when it comes to seeding in my bracketology. Last week they were trending up, I gave them a seven seed. Now after they were handling defeated by South Carolina, Ole Miss finds themselves on the nine line. I do think the Rebels will make the field but they need to show some consistency.

Seton Hall: Seton Hall loss to Xavier over the week really hurt them in terms of their RPI numbers. The loss dropped them over 10 points in the RPI and the remainder of their schedule is going to be tough. They go to St. Johns and Georgetown but then end the season with Villanova and Marquette at home. There is a real possibility the Pirates could lose three or all four of those games.

