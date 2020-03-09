Bracketology: ACC down to just the one bubble team

Syracuse, it was nice knowing you. Go hang out over there with Clemson.

N.C. State, for some reason, folks seem to think you’re in. If I’m you, I win a couple of games next week in Greensboro, personally.

I sure as shart don’t lose on Wednesday.

Notre Dame: I’d like to help.

I’ll call Notre Dame the last ACC bubble team.

Even though, reality is, the Irish aren’t going unless they cut down the nets Saturday night.

N.C. State (19-12, 10-10 ACC)

NET: 54 KenPom: 51 KPI: 48 Sagarin: 45 ESPN BPI: 44 ESPN SOR: 54

AVG RATING: 49.3 (+5.4 since Thursday)

Q1: 4-5 Q2: 4-5 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 6-0

Road: 5-7

Team Rankings Bracket Projection: bid probability: 33%

Notre Dame (19-12, 10-10 ACC)

NET: 56 KenPom: 59 KPI: 78 Sagarin: 52 ESPN BPI: 59 ESPN SOR: 61

AVG RATING: 60.9 (+1.6 since Thursday)

Q1: 2-7 Q2: 2-4 Q3: 8-1 Q4: 7-0

Road: 4-7

Team Rankings Bracket Projection: bid probability: 3%

Syracuse (17-14, 10-10 ACC)

NET: 64 KenPom: 55 KPI: 73 Sagarin: 61 ESPN BPI: 52 ESPN SOR: 80

AVG RATING: 64.2 (+2.7 since Monday)

Q1: 3-5 Q2: 3-7 Q3: 5-2 Q4: 6-0

Road: 6-5

Team Rankings Bracket Projection: bid probability: 2%

Story by Chris Graham

