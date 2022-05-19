Boys Home to participate in Give Local Alleghany Highlands 2022

Published Thursday, May. 19, 2022, 9:41 am

Boys Home of Virginia will be participating in a 24-hour online giving event called Give Local Alleghany Highlands on Tuesday, June 7. This event is sponsored by The Alleghany Foundation and MightyCause.

Give Local Alleghany Highlands is an opportunity for community members to support local non-profit organizations. Every participating organization has the chance to win additional monetary prizes for donations received on June 7.

Any online donations to Boys Home of Virginia during the power hours of 10-11 a.m., 3-4 p.m., and 8-9 p.m. will help Boys Home become eligible to win a prize for the most money raised in that hour. There will also be a Golden Ticket prize drawing each hour from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 7 for any non-profits that receive donations during these hours.

This is a one-day, online giving event; however, any cash or check donations received May 24-June 7 will be counted towards the grand total received. The minimum donation is $5, and there is no maximum donation limit. Please visit www.givelocalah.org to donate on behalf of Boys Home of Virginia or for more information about the Give Local Alleghany Highlands event. If you need additional information about Boys Home, feel free to contact Melinda Nichols at 540-965-7707 or visit www.boyshomeofva.org.

Boys Home of Virginia, founded in 1906, provides a healthy and supportive environment for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability. Students are provided food, clothing, shelter, and guidance in a manner that supports the successful transition to adulthood along with educational and career opportunities. Boys Home, a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, is almost entirely privately funded by individuals, organizations, churches, and foundations.

