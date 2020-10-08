Boys Home sets Nov. 7 for fourth annual Harvest Hustle 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon

Published Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, 3:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Boys Home of Virginia will host its fourth annual fall fundraising event, the Harvest Hustle, on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The event includes a 5K, 10K, and half-marathon again this year.

There will be a few changes this year due to COVID-19 public health restrictions. There will be staggered race starts, and everything will be well spaced out with plenty of hand sanitizer available. Volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks.

More detailed information will be sent to registered racers closer to the event.

All three races will begin and end at the Intervale Trailhead of the Jackson River Scenic Trail, in Covington. The event will offer aid stations along the race routes with mini pre-packaged water bottles and Gatorades available.

T-shirts and participation medals will be available for all runners, as well as individual pre-packaged snacks and drinks before and after the race.

Registration for the 5K is $20, 10K is $25, and the half-marathon is $50. Children 10 and under are invited to run the 5K or 10K for free.

To register, or for more information, visit www.runforboyshome.org or call (540) 965-7707.

Related

Comments